27 October 2018

Counting is underway in the Presidential election with Michael D Higgins on course for a landslide victory.

He’ll win the Presidential election with Peter Casey looking like he’ll come in second.

The exit polls are suggesting Michael D Higgins has won this election comfortably with Peter Casey coming second with 21 per cent of the vote.

Early tallies show strong support for the two candidates.

Update: 11:30am

Over 90% of boxes have now been opened in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Michael D Higgins is averaging on 48% support, followed by Peter Casey on 36%.

Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has told Beat news that Peter Casey’s support isn’t surprising:

 

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says his former colleague Michael D Higgins is the right man for another 7 years:

 

