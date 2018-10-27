Counting is underway in the Presidential election

27 October 2018

Counting is underway in the Presidential election with Michael D Higgins on course for a landslide victory.

He’ll win the Presidential election with Peter Casey looking like he’ll come in second.

The exit polls are suggesting Michael D Higgins has won this election comfortably with Peter Casey coming second with 21 per cent of the vote.

Early tallies show strong support for the two candidates.

WATERFORD:

Higgins 52%, Casey 24, Duffy 2, Freeman 5, Gallagher 6, Riadh 11% after 20% of 172 boxes tallied. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) October 27, 2018

Thanks to Padraic Redmond for this info: WEXFORD TALLY 24% boxes opened Expected turnout looking like 44-47% Expected time of first count 1:30 Representative boxes: Higgins 60% Casey 21.8% Freeman 5.6% Ni riada 5.6% Gallagher 4.4% Gavin Duffy 2.6% — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) October 27, 2018

Update: 11:30am

Over 90% of boxes have now been opened in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Michael D Higgins is averaging on 48% support, followed by Peter Casey on 36%.

Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has told Beat news that Peter Casey’s support isn’t surprising:

Meanwhile, Labour Party leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says his former colleague Michael D Higgins is the right man for another 7 years:

