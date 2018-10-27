Counting is underway in the Presidential election27 October 2018
Counting is underway in the Presidential election with Michael D Higgins on course for a landslide victory.
He’ll win the Presidential election with Peter Casey looking like he’ll come in second.
The exit polls are suggesting Michael D Higgins has won this election comfortably with Peter Casey coming second with 21 per cent of the vote.
Early tallies show strong support for the two candidates.
WATERFORD:
Higgins 52%, Casey 24, Duffy 2, Freeman 5, Gallagher 6, Riadh 11% after 20% of 172 boxes tallied.
— Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) October 27, 2018
Thanks to Padraic Redmond for this info:
WEXFORD TALLY
24% boxes opened
Expected turnout looking like 44-47%
Expected time of first count 1:30
Representative boxes:
Higgins 60%
Casey 21.8%
Freeman 5.6%
Ni riada 5.6%
Gallagher 4.4%
Gavin Duffy 2.6%
— Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) October 27, 2018
Update: 11:30am
Over 90% of boxes have now been opened in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.
Michael D Higgins is averaging on 48% support, followed by Peter Casey on 36%.
Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has told Beat news that Peter Casey’s support isn’t surprising:
Meanwhile, Labour Party leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin says his former colleague Michael D Higgins is the right man for another 7 years:
More as we have it.