County Wexford takeaway issued with closure order for poor hygiene standards

09 July 2018

Eight food businesses, including a takeaway in county Wexford, were issued with closure orders in June due to poor hygiene standards.

The Food Safety Authority today released its list of closures for June.

Some of the reasons cited for the closures include a high volume of live and dead flies in premises, staff toilets not being clean, insects in open bulk bags of powdered ingredients and inadequate handwashing facilities.

In County Wexford, the Little Italy takeaway of 3 Irish Street in Bunclody was served a closure order under the FSAI Act, 1998 for breaches of food safety legislation.

Other premises under that order included two takeaways in Dublin as well as Sal’s restaurant/café in Borris-in-Ossory, county Laois.

Four other Closure Orders were served under the Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations in Laois Dublin and Mayo.

