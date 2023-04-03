Couple killed after hot air balloon bursts into flames mid-air

A hot air balloon disaster in Mexico has killed a married couple and left their daughter seriously injured.

José Nolasco(50) and his wife Virdiana Bercerril(39) burned to death after their hot air balloon caught fire while floating above the tourist site Teotihuacan, just north of Mexico City.

It is believed their 13-year-old daughter, Regina Itzani jumped from the blazing balloon and is now in hospital with a broken arm and second-degree burns. In the video below, a figure can be seen jumping from a fierce height to escape the flames.

Esto es una tragedia, Teotihuacán nuevamente resaltando pero no por cosas buenas, globo aerostático se incendia y provoca esto.

According to the Mirror Online, the hot air balloon ride was a surprise birthday gift José had organised for his wife, Virdiana with the help of their daughter Regina. Regina's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, however, her grandmother, Gloria Sarmiento told the local press that Regina does not yet know that her parents have died. Gloria said her granddaughter was conscious in the hospital and revealed she had hugged her parents before jumping from the hot air balloon.

A selfie of the family taken before the tragic accident is now circulating on social media

Husband and wife in Mexico City die as their hot air balloon bursts into flames and plunges to the ground. Their daughter jumped from the burning basket and is expected to survive.

According to the Mirror, authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with initial reports speculating it may have been caused by the fuel storage system.