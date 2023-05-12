Play Button
Couple want to charge tenant €4k to look after pet cat for two months

Couple want to charge tenant €4k to look after pet cat for two months
Michelle Heffernan
A Dublin couple appear to be advertising their apartment for short-term-let, with an unexpected cat clause attached.

Author Ciaran Mulqueen shared an email to his Twitter account that he had received from a follower, describing their unusual request from a landlord.

Mulqueen went on to share that the cat-sitting is not mentioned in the original advertisement for the property.

Reaction to the unusual tenancy arrangement has been divided. "The absolute cheek mind the cat" wrote one Twitter user.

Some felt it was a fair price for the arrangement requested. "Price in line with going rate for a 2-bed, the cat was asked as an additional thing likely because they'll find someone else to mind it if they struggle to a get a tenant to." wrote another.

Others were concerned for the welfare of the cat involved, suggesting a person who would leave a cat with a stranger should not be a pet owner.

