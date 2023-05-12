Couple want to charge tenant €4k to look after pet cat for two months

A Dublin couple appear to be advertising their apartment for short-term-let, with an unexpected cat clause attached.

Author Ciaran Mulqueen shared an email to his Twitter account that he had received from a follower, describing their unusual request from a landlord.

Got sent this today from a follower. They replied to an ad for an apartment to rent. Turns out the owner just wants someone to pay them €4k to mind their home and cat while they go away for the summer. Greed is at the root of most of our housing issues here. pic.twitter.com/Ng1MbVYfcg — Ciarán - Crazy House Prices (@crazyhouseprice) May 10, 2023

Mulqueen went on to share that the cat-sitting is not mentioned in the original advertisement for the property.

No mention of the cat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CL54ZfSa4b — Ciarán - Crazy House Prices (@crazyhouseprice) May 10, 2023

Reaction to the unusual tenancy arrangement has been divided. "The absolute cheek mind the cat" wrote one Twitter user.

Some felt it was a fair price for the arrangement requested. "Price in line with going rate for a 2-bed, the cat was asked as an additional thing likely because they'll find someone else to mind it if they struggle to a get a tenant to." wrote another.

Others were concerned for the welfare of the cat involved, suggesting a person who would leave a cat with a stranger should not be a pet owner.

