Mr Moonlight Murder: Court rules seizure of Patrick Quirke's computer was unlawful

The Supreme Court has ruled that the seizure of Patrick Quirke's computer was unlawful, which raises a question mark over his murder conviction.

In 2019, the 53-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, County Tipperary was found guilty of murdering local DJ Bobby 'Mr. Moonlight' Ryan.

Due to the invalidity of a warrant, the Supreme Court has today decided that the investigation team had no right to seize his computer during a search of his home.

— Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) March 20, 2023

Internet searches for body decomposition were found on his computer and put to the jury at his trial.

The case will be mentioned again later this month ahead of a hearing to decide what consequences flow from today's decision in relation to Quirke's conviction for murder.