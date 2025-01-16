Play Button
Court orders Conor McGregor not to share CCTV footage shown in civil action case

Split image: R, Conor McGregor, L, Nikita Hand.
Joleen Murphy
Conor McGregor has been ordered by a High Court judge not to publish or share CCTV evidence shown during the recent civil action taken by Nikita Hand.

He has also been ordered to hand over all copies of the footage in his possession, as well as any other evidence disclosed to him for the purpose of preparing for the trial.

The judge said he felt there was a real risk of him providing the CCTV evidence to his business partner, who posted online that it would be published this month.

Mr. Justice Alex Owens also decided not to bring contempt proceedings in relation to certain social media posts, for fear it would be a distraction and only keep him in the news cycle.

He also agreed to place a stay on the orders for costs, as long as Mr. McGregor pays Ms. Hand €100,000 euro of her damages, and €250,000 of the costs owed.

