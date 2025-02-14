A crackdown on illegal rent increases could see thousands of landlords hit with fines.

It comes after the Taoiseach hinted the rent pressure zone system could be scrapped.

Landlords who aren't complying with the rules around rent pressure zones could face fines of up to €15,000 as part of a campaign to clamp down on non compliance.

16,000 'tenancies of concern' have been identified by the Residential Tenancies Board where rent increases were above the 2% allowed.

The Irish Times reports the RTB will investigate cases of ongoing and deliberate noncompliance over the coming months after initially asking landlords to correct rents.

Last weekend Taoiseach Michael Martin said the government may look at developing an alternative to RPZs and that the system was under review.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

