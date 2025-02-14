Play Button
News

Crackdown on illegal rent increases could see thousands of landlords hit with fines

Crackdown on illegal rent increases could see thousands of landlords hit with fines
A man standing in an empty apartment. Picture by: incamerastock / Alamy Stock Photo
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A crackdown on illegal rent increases could see thousands of landlords hit with fines.

It comes after the Taoiseach hinted the rent pressure zone system could be scrapped.

Landlords who aren't complying with the rules around rent pressure zones could face fines of up to €15,000 as part of a campaign to clamp down on non compliance.

16,000 'tenancies of concern' have been identified by the Residential Tenancies Board where rent increases were above the 2% allowed.

Advertisement

The Irish Times reports the RTB will investigate cases of ongoing and deliberate noncompliance over the coming months after initially asking landlords to correct rents.

Last weekend Taoiseach Michael Martin said the government may look at developing an alternative to RPZs and that the system was under review.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Over 10,000 baby soothers recalled over choking hazard

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Education Minister 'worried about rise in children missing school'

 By Beat News
News 3

South East to welcome over 400 new citizens

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement