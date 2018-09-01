A member of Dublin Fire Brigade has been injured after a projectile was thrown at an ambulance.

Overnight one of our ambulances in the city centre was hit by a slingshot & projectile resulting in an injury to a crew member. DFB condemn these incidents which are unacceptable & wish our colleague a speedy recovery. Stock 📸 pic.twitter.com/HWEvyK8ZVi — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 1, 2018

A slingshot was used in the incident which happened in Dublin City Centre last night.

It has been highly condemned on social media, with Health Minister, Simon Harris among those to voice concerns.

Despicable behaviour. Sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the member of our emergency services https://t.co/pHuia8PWDN — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 1, 2018

It comes as events are taking place in Dublin this afternoon to mark National Service Day – with members of the emergency services from across the country being honoured.

