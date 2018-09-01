A member of Dublin Fire Brigade has been injured after a projectile was thrown at an ambulance.

A slingshot was used in the incident which happened in Dublin City Centre last night.

It has been highly condemned on social media, with Health Minister, Simon Harris among those to voice concerns.

It comes as events are taking place in Dublin this afternoon to mark National Service Day – with members of the emergency services from across the country being honoured.

