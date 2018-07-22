Curracloe Beach evacuated due to fire in Sand dunes

22 July 2018

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Curracloe Beach in County Wexford following a fire in the Sand Dunes.

It broke out shortly after 11am this morning.

Emergency services are attending the scene and the beach has been completely closed off.

Wexford Civil Defence are advising people to stay away from the area.

Jack Tim Murphy from the Surf Shack in Curracloe made the emergency call this morning – he’s been speaking to Beat news:

Dune fires in Curracloe : Please Stay away today for your own safety. ***Crazy dune fires on the beach this morning… Posted by The Surf Shack Curracloe on Sunday, July 22, 2018

Mad fire in Curracloe Beach Co Wexford at the moment pic.twitter.com/K65QFdSV1S — Padraig OBrien (@padnandos1) July 22, 2018

The sand dunes of #curracloe #beach in #WEXFORD are on fire & people are asked to stay away as homes & cars in the packed Sunday car park are in danger..people are asked to stay away 2 help the emergency services @beat102103 @NewstalkFM @JOEdotie @farmersjournal @rtenews @TodayFM pic.twitter.com/oNpBf8w5iT — Barry Dempsey (@barryde78) July 22, 2018

@LeinsterOpenSea swim race stopped mid way due to fire at #Curracloe beach which is currently being evacuated… pic.twitter.com/8QZkpDmYM7 — Rosie (@roisinobrickey) July 22, 2018

