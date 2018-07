Revenue officers have seized 7.9 million smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Port.

The contraband arrived into the port on a vessel from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The cigarettes were identified in a shipping container said to contain “welding equipment” and “workshop machinery”.

The seized cigarettes were ‘cheap whites’ branded “Business Royals” and “Gold Classic”, with a retail value of more than €4.3m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €3.4m.

Investigations are ongoing.

