Cyclist airlifted from the scene of road traffic incident in Wexford

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident heading south of Oylegate in County Wexford.

The incident involved a cyclist and a parked trailer.

The cyclist has been airlifted from the scence and taken to the Mater hospital with serious spinal injuries.

There were no other individuals involved in the incident.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and road users travelling south are advised to avoid Oylegate, turning toward Ballymurn onto the Old Gorey Road.

