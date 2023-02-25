Play Button
Play Button
News

Cyclist airlifted from the scene of road traffic incident in Wexford

Cyclist airlifted from the scene of road traffic incident in Wexford
The Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident heading south of Oylegate in County Wexford.

The incident involved a cyclist and a parked trailer.

The cyclist has been airlifted from the scence and taken to the Mater hospital with serious spinal injuries.

There were no other individuals involved in the incident.

Advertisement

Traffic diversions are currently in place and road users travelling south are advised to avoid Oylegate, turning toward Ballymurn onto the Old Gorey Road.

More to follow

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Kilkenny property priced at €550,000 is the stuff dreams are made of

 By Robbie Byrne
Waterford News 2

Waterford chipper declared 'Ireland's best' at prestigious awards

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Mother accused of murdering two children sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement