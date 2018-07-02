A cyclist has been knocked down by a truck in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened on Usher’s Quay at around 12.45pm this afternoon.

Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital, and and the extent of their injuries is not known yet.

Usher’s Quay is closed as a result and is expected to remain closed off for several hours.

We’re still on scene at an #RTC on Ushers Quay. @AmbulanceNAS and @GardaTraffic on scene also. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/MAS1XhjNVw — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 2, 2018

– Digital Desk

