Dail approves order for Commission into how allegations of abuse against Waterford sports coach were handled

27 June 2018

The Dail has formally approved the establishment of a commission of investigation into the state handling of abuse allegations against Waterford sports coach Bill Kenneally.

Kenneally, formerly of Laragh, Summerville Avenue in the City, is serving a 14 year sentence after being found guilty of the indecent assault of 10 teenage boys in the 1980’s.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan last night set the terms of reference for the commission, which received cross-party support.

It will look at what An Garda Siochana knew with regards to the case, when they knew it and whom they told.

Speaking in the Dail last night, Minister Flanagan said that retired judge Barry Hickson, who is the sole investigator, will also have the power to look into additional bodies.

