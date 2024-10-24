Play Button
Dáil votes in favour of a report into assisted dying

Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images
The Dáil last night voted in favour of a report into assisted dying.

The motion was to note the report of an Oireachtas Committee which recommended assisted dying be made legal in limited circumstances.

It ended 76 votes in favour of the report's recommendations and 53 against.

The vote has no legal effects but indicates there is support for some legislation in the area.

The report recommended that the government introduce "legislation allowing for assisted dying, in certain restricted circumstances."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

