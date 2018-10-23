Dáil passes Abortion Bill by 102 votes to 12

23 October 2018

The Dáil has passed the Abortion Bill.

TDs voted by 102 votes to 12 in favour, with seven TDs abstaining.

Sinn Féin’s Peadar Tóibín voted against it and now faces suspension from his party.

The legislation was drawn up after a Referendum in May which approved the removal of the constitutional ban on abortion.

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the Oireachtas Health Committee to sit during the Halloween break to progress it as quickly as possible.

