Dáil suspended until tomorrow amid chaotic scenes

The Dáil has been suspended until 9 o'clock tomorrow morning, amid chaotic scenes ahead of the nomination for Taoiseach.

It follows numerous rows between the opposition and the Ceann Comhairle, resulting in four suspensions of The Dáil.

Proceedings were suspended after a row broke out over the Regional Independent Group's efforts to have some TDs in opposition while supporting the government.

Opposition parties called on Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to publish legal advice she received about members of the group getting speaking rights from the opposition benches.

It means Micheál Martin and his government will not be elected today.

