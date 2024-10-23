Dáil to vote on assisted dying in Ireland

The Dáil will this evening vote on the recommendations of an Oireachtas Committee report on assisted dying in Ireland.

The document recommends assisted dying be made available in Ireland in extremely limited circumstances.

The Oireachtas Committee report said people should be able to request an end to their life if they have an incurable and irreversible condition that is fatal, and which is causing suffering which can't be eased in a manner the person finds tolerable.

A minority report was published by three dissenting committee members who were against the proposal.

Tonight the report itself will be put to a vote in the Dáil.

No legislation is drafted meaning the results won't create assisted dying in Ireland, but it will be the first indication of whether the Dáil supports the idea. It's expected the vote will be tight

Sinn Féin, Labour and the Social Democrats will be voting in favour of the report - though that doesn't necessarily mean they agree with all aspects of it.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will have a free vote and allow members to follow their conscience

While the Greens will have a recommended position but won't punish TDs who vote the other way.

Any legislation will be dealt with by the next Government, but this is a significant indication of the mood among TDs.

Reporting by Seán Defoe

