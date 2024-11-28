Dating app users falling for first time ever

It seems Gen Z are steering away from dating apps.

New research from Ofcom in the UK shows falling numbers of dating app users for the first time ever.

It found Tinder is down 600,000 users, while Bumble has lost 368,000.

Other apps have also lost users, with Hinge dropping 131,000 users, and Grindr down a thousand.

Research by Tinder found Gen Z were seeking a 'lower pressure, more authentic way to find connections'.

The app says they're working to shape 'an in-app experience that resonates better with today's younger users'.

