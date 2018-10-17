The Accounting and Finance Society at Dublin City University (DCU) has been suspended after students were asked to complete a series of inappropriate tasks at their EGM.

First years who wanted to be on the committee reportedly had to kiss each other and strip to a certain degree.

DCU students Clara Kelly and Brendan Fernando Kelly Palenque who are part of college newspaper ‘College View’ told Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 that they were there to cover the event.

Brendan said that students were asked to demonstrate a number of sex positions in under a minute, kiss each other and make phone calls to significant others to tell them they had either cheated or had an STD.

According to Brendan, some people stripped, one student fell off a table.

He estimated that there were between 100 and 150 students in the room.

The President of DCU says he was shocked to learn about the behaviour of students at an on-campus event.

Professor Brian MacCraith says it will not happen again on his watch.

“This does not happen at DCU, I am president for eight and a half years and never encountered this before,” said Prof MacCraith.

“Every student I have spoken to in the past few days is disgusted by it.”

“I have met with the student union three times in the last 48 hours and they have made a very strong statement.

“But this is unacceptable in DCU and it will not happen again under our watch.”

Síona Cahill, President of the Union of Students Ireland (USI) also spoke to Sean O’Rourke and said that the USI do not condone what happened at the event.

She said that what was being described was unacceptable but not reflective of college societies.

“It’s not a thing in societies in Ireland, this incident is quite isolated but that doesn’t mean that it’s OK,” said Ms Cahill.

She added: “It smacks really of a wider problem. Consent education needs to be rolled out across third level and second level.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

Digital Desk

