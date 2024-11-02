Death toll in Spain reaches over 200

The number of people killed in the floods in Valencia have now risen to over 200.

Officials say the death toll is likely to keep rising, as it's Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history and the worst to hit Europe since the 1970s.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government would use all means necessary to help victims of the floods, as he asked people to remain vigilant.

According to the Irish Independent, Spanish Rescuers have opened a temporary morgue in a convention centre and battled to reach areas still cut off yesterday.

In Valencia, about 500 soldiers were deployed to hunt for people who were still missing and help survivors of the storm.

Meanwhile, storm warnings have since been issued on the Balearic Islands off the East coast of Spain.

