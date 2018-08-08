Around 150 demonstrators marched from O’Connell Street to Summerhill Parade yesterday evening to highlight rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions.

A group of activists have taken over a vacant house in Dublin’s north inner city to protest against government inaction on the homeless crisis.

The “direct action” event called “Take Back The City” was hosted by North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis Community, Blanchardstown Housing Action Committee, Dublin central housing action, Dublin Renters’ Union, Take Back Trinity, Brazilian Left Front, and Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice.

It is believed up to ten people peacefully occupied the empty property overnight.

Michelle Connolly from Dublin Central Housing Action explained: “We are calling for vacant houses such as this to be put under public ownership so that it can be returned to use as a home for people who need it, because there are so many people at the moment who need a home.”

