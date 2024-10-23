Play Button
Department of Justice first to become 'Just a Minute' card friendly
Rachael Dunphy
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced her department is to become JAM-card friendly.

JAM (Just a Minute) allows people with hidden disabilities or communication barriers to let others know they need extra time in a discreet manner.

The Department of Justice is the first Government Department to commit all its staff to this initiative.

Speaking about the JAM card, Minister McEntee said she's delighted to support the rollout;

Removing barriers to equality isn't always about building ramps or moving walls, sometimes it’s just about showing that we understand the needs of the person in front of us.

The department says its Accessibility Team has been working with staff to ensure this project is fully adopted as part of its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

The JAM card was designed in 2012 by members of the social enterprise NOW group.

Users can carry the card, or use the app, to signal to others they need extra time.

Over 168,000 people in Ireland use the JAM card, which is supported by a number of businesses across the country.

