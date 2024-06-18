Deportation flights could begin 'by end of year'

Deportation flights from Ireland could begin "by the end of the year" according to the Department of Justice.

The Government confirmed it has started a tendering process for chartered flights to ease pressure on immigration services.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it's time to increase the State's capacity to remove people whose applications have been refused, and who don't have permission to remain here.

Prospective service providers have until Wednesday 17th July to submit proposals.

Ms McEntee said: “I am committed to ensuring the State’s immigration processes are robust, effective, and fair. The capacity of deportation and return processes are essential elements of any immigration system.

"With a major increase in the number of decisions issuing on International Protection cases, it is now time to increase our capacity to remove people from the State whose applications have been refused and who do not have permission to remain in the State. A charter service will increase our options in this regard.

"Providing access to charter flights will be a useful additional operational and enforcement resource for An Garda Síochána when the use of commercial carriers is not appropriate. Subject to the successful completion of the tender process and other relevant arrangements, I intend to see charter flights operational by the end of the year.”

A total of 860 deportation orders have been signed this year. Over 295 people have departed from the State under various mechanisms up to June 17th. The Department of Justice said these included "forced return, voluntary return etc".

The number of enforced deportations has increased by 163 per cent compared to the same period last year (50 enforced deportations to date in 2024 compared to 19 enforced by this time in 2023).

Separately, the Department of Justice provides assistance through a voluntary return programme to some who will benefit from some assistance to reintegrate in their home country. The Department said "this is faster, easier and cheaper than forced deportations".

The number of persons availing of voluntary returns has more than doubled compared in 2023, from 97 to 227, and increase of 134 per cent.

Ms McEntee added: “Providing access to charter flights is just one of the measures I am introducing to support An Garda Síochána in their duties to enforce our immigration laws.

"I have also provided specific funding for the Garda Airport Liaison Officer programme and, over the course of 2024 registration functions nationwide will be largely transferred to my Department.

"Nationwide, over 100 gardaí are assigned to immigration duties. Reducing administrative tasks and providing additional resources, releases valuable Garda hours to focus on operational and enforcement matters, such as deportations and investigations.”

By James Cox

