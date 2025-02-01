Deposit Return Scheme exceeds expectations

The Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, Darragh O’Brien TD, today celebrated the one-year anniversary of the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), with 84% of the Irish public participating in the scheme.

Over 980 million containers have been collected through the scheme, diverting millions of plastic bottles and aluminium cans from landfill and litter.

While €90,000 has been raised for the ‘Return for Children’ initiative and well over 2,000 schools, clubs and community organisations have registered with DRS for their own fundraising activities.

There has been a near 50% reduction in bottles and cans being littered.

Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn said:

“One year in, Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme has exceeded expectations. Over 980 million drinks containers have been recycled through the scheme. At current rates, we will recycle approximately 630 million more plastic bottles and cans over the next twelve months than we recycled prior to the introduction of the scheme. Beyond the environmental impact, over 2,000 clubs, schools, and organisations are now using deposit returns to fund vital causes. While there’s more to do, the momentum is clear, and in 2025, we’ll focus on growing participation and impact.

Minister Darragh O’Brien said:

“Essential to the success of DRS has been the Irish beverage industry and retailers who, through Re-turn, have come together to build an entirely new recycling model. With over 3,000 return points nationwide, DRS ensures maximum coverage for urban and rural communities alike.

