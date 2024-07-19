Details of Ireland's Covid inquiry will be published by September

The details of Ireland's Covid inquiry are set to be published by September, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has confirmed.

The Tánaiste said he "regrets" that it hasn't been set up already, and admits time is running out before the next general election.

Government leaders have stressed in the past it should be an "evaluation" exercise, rather than an inquiry that points the finger of blame at individuals.

Micheál Martin said he wouldn't like to see Ireland follow the approach taken in the UK.

Advertisement

Speaking on his visit to Kenya, Mr Martin said: "I would avoid the legal, adversarial, nature of the British inquiry. I'm not sure that's shedding much light on the subject, rather it's creating moments of great drama.

"Whether it's shedding light on performance during the Covid pandemic, I'm not sure."

Much of the focus on the British inquiry involved text messages exchanged between the likes of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, and his adviser Dominic Cummings.

Mr Martin does not expect that to be the case with the Irish Covid inquiry.

Advertisement

“I didn’t do a whole lot of text messaging. I pick up the phone, talk to people, meet people — I’m of a generation that believes in decision making through engaging with people.”

He added: "The worst thing you need in a crisis is people ticking boxes and protecting themselves. You’ve got to have decision makers, you have got to make decisions and go for it. There is no time for anything else.”

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.