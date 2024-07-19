Distraction is a factor in up to 30% of all road collisions in Ireland.

That's according to An Garda Síochána, who are out in force to clamp down on phone use while driving.

It is estimated that driver distraction could play a role in 20-30% of all road collisions in the country and mobile phones are the number one distraction to drivers.

Distractions are shown to compromise the safety of the driver, passengers, pedestrians, and people in other vehicles.

Advertisement

Statistics show that making a call makes a driver four times more likely to be involved in a collision and texting makes a driver 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision.

Gardaí are out in force today to prevent people from using their phones while driving a vehicle.

Between 7am and 2pm today (July 19th), 66 people received fines from An Garda Síochána for being found to be using their phone while driving.

Gardaí are urging people to be extremely vigilant, and that if you're scrolling on your phone and driving, you're not giving the road your full attention and can potentially cause a serious collision.

Advertisement

Distracted driving includes talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, adjusting the radio, entertainment or navigation system, anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.

Mobile phone penalties

If you are found to be holding a mobile phone while driving by a member of An Garda Síochána you will receive a fixed charge notice of €60 and 3 penalty points on your driving licence.

If you choose not to pay the fixed charge and are then convicted in court you will get 5 penalty points and a fine of up to €2,000.

Advertisement

Driver distraction penalites

If you are guilty of driver distraction the penalty will depend on the seriousness of the offence, and sometimes on how many offences you have committed in the past.

It ranges from a fixed charge notice for the offence of ‘driving without reasonable consideration’ which will mean an €80 fine and 2 penalty points to the upper end of the scale, ‘dangerous driving causing death/serious injury’ where you could be fined up to €20,000 and receive a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.