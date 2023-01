Update 09:50am

Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the road has since reopened.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Co. Wexford.

A two car collision happened in New Ross, this morning on the R723, near the Brandon House Hotel.

While emergency services have confirmed the accident was non-fatal, they did say it was quite serious.

Diversions are currently in place.