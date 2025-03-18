TV Show seeks tradespeople in Kilkenny to help 9-year-old Aoibhínn O’Hanlon

Tradespeople in the South East are invited to an open day tomorrow to help build a home as part of the TV series DIY SOS.

They production team are seeking tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be part of the show by donating time, skills, supplies and materials.

Volunteers will be helping to complete a future-proof home for 9-year-old Aoibhínn O’Hanlon and her family in Mooncoin in Kilkenny.

Aoibhínn was born with a severe type of spina bifida and hydro-cephalus, and is paralysed from the waste down.

Tradespeople and & suppliers are invited to meet tomorrow morning at Mooncoin GAA Club or contact [email protected].

In a statement online, the production team said: "Tradespeople & suppliers, please join us for Trades Day on Wednesday 19th March at Mooncoin GAA Club, X91 C2FR.

"We are looking for tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be part of the show by donating time, skills, supplies and materials. Along with the DIY SOS team you will be helping to build a future-proof home for Aoibhínn O’Hanlon and her family.

"To join the build, you need to attend Trades Day on Wednesday 19th March, so you can meet the entire build team, who'll show you our designs. Please see the times above.

"Please note the actual build will take place between Tuesday 29th April and Thursday 8th May. We offer lots of fun on site, hot meals and of course the experience of a lifetime, helping to turn a family's life around. We can't wait to show you our plans.

"If you HAVEN'T already registered, contact us on [email protected] or text 083 126 3130, as soon as possible with your trade, availability and contact number."

