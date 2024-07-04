'Do Not Swim' notice for popular Wexford beach

A 'Do not swim' notice has been issued for a popular Wexford beach.

Wexford County Council has confirmed the notice is in place for Baginbun Beach.

Testing of bathing water quality found higher levels of E.Coli bacteria in the sea.

Further samples have been taken, and the notice will be reviewed on Saturday, July 6th.

Wexford County Council are advising members of the public visiting Baginbun Beach to abide by the 'Do not swim'' notice.

To check the water quality at your local beach, visit beaches.ie

