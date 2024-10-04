Play Button
Doctors calling for warnings on the use of baby slings to be issued

Doctors calling for warnings on the use of baby slings to be issued
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Doctors are calling for the HSE to issue warnings about baby slings and are asking parents to be mindful when using them.

It's as an inquest heard a baby boy was found unresponsive after being carried in a sling at a Christmas market in Dublin back in 2022.

The baby died from sudden infant death syndrome due to lack of oxygen.

Health officials are urging the HSE to offer guidance to parents on how to safely use a sling.

Dr Susan Crowe Paediatric Intensive Care Consultant says baby slings have become very popular but advises parents to be careful:

"The fabric ones are very easy to use but there's no doubt that a small baby is held very closely to your chest - which is great because it's one of the things that settles them down - but it also means that there is a risk that your baby won't be able to breathe and so do be careful if you're wearing the baby in a fabric sling."

"The risks are really around making sure that your baby's head is gently turned to the side so that you're sure that your baby always has a clear way of breathing and it's very important that you yourself don't go to sleep lying on your back with your baby in your sling. If you look like you're going to go to sleep, take the baby out of the sling.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

