Dog that went missing over two weeks ago found on edge of cliff

Dayna Kearney
A Bernese Mountain Dog which disappeared more than two weeks ago has been found safe and well on the edge of a cliff.

Mali, who had been visiting Ireland with her German owners was feared dead after it was thought she ran off a cliff in Donegal.

The 1-year-old dog ran off near the lighthouse on Arranmore Island on August 16th.

However, a local fisherman spotted the dog on the side of a cliff and Mali was rescued by local RNLI and Coast Guard Crews.

The Irish Times reports the dog was healthy when found, and survived by drinking puddles of rainwater.

Mali reunited with family

