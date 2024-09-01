Dog that went missing over two weeks ago found on edge of cliff

A Bernese Mountain Dog which disappeared more than two weeks ago has been found safe and well on the edge of a cliff.

Mali, who had been visiting Ireland with her German owners was feared dead after it was thought she ran off a cliff in Donegal.

The 1-year-old dog ran off near the lighthouse on Arranmore Island on August 16th.

However, a local fisherman spotted the dog on the side of a cliff and Mali was rescued by local RNLI and Coast Guard Crews.

The Irish Times reports the dog was healthy when found, and survived by drinking puddles of rainwater.

