Donald Trump avoids jail in hush money sentencing

Las Vegas 14-9-24. Image: Associated Press / Alamy
Dayna Kearney
A judge has sentenced Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge over his conviction in his hush-money case, meaning he will not face jail time, probation, or a fine.

He was found guilty of falsifying business records in paying hush money to porn star, Stormy Daniels to commit election fraud, becoming the first former US President to ever be criminally convicted.

He appeared via video link for his sentence hearing in New York today.

Trump's lawyers had tried to get the sentencing thrown out, however, the judge said it should happen before the 78-year-old's inauguration which happens in 10 days.

More to follow..

