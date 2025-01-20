Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Hundreds of guests have gathered in the Capitol building's Rotunda - after the ceremony was moved indoors due to freezing temperatures in Washington.

In his inauguration speech, he set out plans to send troops to the border with Mexico, where he'll declare a 'national emergency.'Among the hundreds of guests were former US presidents, as well as Tesla owner Elon Musk.

In his address to the crowd, President Trump declared the 'golden age of America begins now'

Incoming White House officials have confirmed the new president's planning to immediately sign 15 executive orders including around immigration.

He's also promising to close the US border with Mexico and to reinstate TikTok.

In the last minutes of his Presidency, Joe Biden issued pardons to his siblings.

He also gave Presidential pardons to their spouses.

Biden said this was no admission of any wrongdoing, but a preventative move against the potential actions of the Trump administration.

The Taoiseach has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration and says he wishes him every success in his term in office.

Simon Harris says the government very much looks forward to cooperating with President Trump and his administration in the months and years ahead.

