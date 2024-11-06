Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office in January.

His victory is being described as a 'monumental political comeback'.

Counting was still ongoing when the former President declared victory earlier this morning.

However, maths made it clear his opponent Kamala Harris wouldn't be able to catch him.

Donald Trump is on 276 electoral college votes which is more than the 270 needed.

There are five states left to complete their vote; Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, Maine and Michigan.

The five states total 39 electoral college votes left to declare.

