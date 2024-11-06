Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office in January

Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office in January
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office in January.

His victory is being described as a 'monumental political comeback'.

Counting was still ongoing when the former President declared victory earlier this morning.

However, maths made it clear his opponent Kamala Harris wouldn't be able to catch him.

Advertisement

Donald Trump is on 276 electoral college votes which is more than the 270 needed.

There are five states left to complete their vote; Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, Maine and Michigan.

The five states total 39 electoral college votes left to declare.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Sod turned on new €1.2 Million Water Sports Facility in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

"It was time for both parties probably to move on" - Wexford FC manager James Keddy departs club after two seasons

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Donald Trump declares victory

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement