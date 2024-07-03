Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to go to trial accused of historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor will face trial on a raft of child sexual offence charges following a preliminary enquiry at Newry Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

The Donaldsons appeared briefly before Judge Eamonn King and confirmed their names, addresses and dates of birth.

After the judge indicated there is a prima facie case for them to answer, the Donaldsons were asked if they wished to make a written or oral statement.

Mr Donaldson replied: "Not at this stage", while his wife simply replied: "No."

Judge King remanded both on the same bail conditions and told the Donaldsons to return to court on September 10th when their Crown Court trial will be arranged.

The court also formally withdrew a set of holding charges both had faced but which have since been reviewed by prosecutors.

Mr Donaldson (61), a former Lagan Valley MP with an address at Dromore, Co Down, is now charged with one count of rape between January 1st, 1987 and January 1st, 1991.

He is charged with 13 counts of indecent assault on a female child between 1987 and 1991, and four charges of gross indecency towards a child on dates between 2005 and 2008.

Eleanor Donaldson arriving at Newry Magistrates' Court. Photo: PA Images

Mrs Donaldson (58), of the same address in Dromore, is charged with aiding and abetting rape between 1987 and 1991, three counts of aiding and abetting indecent assaults on a female child, and one count of child cruelty between 2004 and 2008.

Prior to the hearing, PSNI officers had gathered outside the court in the early hours in preparation for anticipated high levels of interest from the press and public.

At 9am, journalists filed through the single, narrow doorway which allows access to the court building.

Photographers, most armed with stepladders, assembled between makeshift barriers either side of the doorway where the Donaldsons would also make their entrance.

They arrived separately, Mr Donaldson first at 9.30am, having grown a beard since his last court appearance. Mrs Donaldson arrived about 15 minutes later.

By Eoin Reynolds

