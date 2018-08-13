A National Lottery player from Co. Donegal has claimed their €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize at Lotto headquarters.

The Donegal winner was joined in the National Lottery winners’ room with his family to collect his cheque for a half million euro after he became the 19th EuroMillions Plus winner in Ireland so far this year.

He bought his ticket for last Tuesday’s draw at McGettigan’s Applegreen Service Station in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

The winner said: “We couldn’t wait to get up to Dublin to finally hand over the winning ticket. I’d heard about the win locally on Wednesday morning so I scanned my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I realised I was holding a winner.

“It’s an incredible amount of money and I’m looking forward to the freedom it will bring me and my family.”

Tuesday’s EuroMillions Jackpot is set to roll on to €90m.

The National Lottery also issued an appeal for all Lotto players in Co. Donegal to check their tickets as the deadline for a €30,094 prize, won on June 9, 2018, expires on Friday, September 7, 2018.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on the day of the draw at Byrne’s Foodstore in Kilcar in Co. Donegal.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Saturday, June 9, were: 11, 12, 19, 27, 30, 38 and the Bonus 16.

