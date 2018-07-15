Dragon’s Den star Gavin Duffy is expected to contest the presidential election.

The Irish Times says the media trainer and business investor did ‘not wish to confirm or deny’ he intended to seek nominations from local councils.

There has been speculation that former candidate Sean Gallagher could be campaigning for his tv colleague after he sent a letter to local authorities urging them to facilitate independent candidates.

Yesterday Sinn Féin confirmed they will field a candidate to contest the election.

It will be the only major party in the race after Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour said they would be supporting President Michael D. Higgins’ bid for a second term.

Digital Desk

