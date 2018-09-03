Drew Harris takes up role of Garda Commissioner

03 September 2018

Ireland has a new Garda Commissioner.

Dónall Ó Cualáin stepped down as Acting Commissioner at midnight last night with Drew Harris immediately taking up the new role.

The transition was made at a private ceremony at the newly refurbished Kevin Street Headquarters, in Dublin, where Commissioner Harris signed the Garda Code of Ethics and the Official Secrets Act.

Commissioner Drew Harris took up his role at 00.01 this morning at Kevin Street Garda Station. pic.twitter.com/vYt2HOFWHY — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 2, 2018

His first official act as Commissioner has seen Mr Harris issue a statement promising to protect the vulnerable.

To that end, he claims defending the State from the threat of terrorism is his top priority.

He has also pledged to deliver to the highest possible operational and ethical standards, improve our systems, processes and training so people have the right tools and skills to do their job effectively.

In apparent reference to the treatment of whistleblowers he claims he’ll be more open to concerns raised both internally and externally.

Summing up his stance Drew Harris says he envisages an An Garda Síochána that is responsive, accountable and fit for purpose in a modern and progressive Ireland.

