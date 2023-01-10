Drink driver crashes vehicle en route to AA meeting

A motorist who crashed his van en route to an AA meeting has appeared in court.

35-year-old Richard Juniper of Leddington, Gloucestershire, England was more than two and a half times above the drink-driving limit when his van collided with another vehicle.

Worcester Magistrates’ Court heard that on the day of the incident, Mr Juniper had been drinking in a pub before deciding to drive his van to an Alcoholics Anonymous counselling session.

The Metro reports that the father and bedroom fitter brought an end to eleven months of sobriety after his relationship broke down.

Advertisement

It is understood that the motorist had failed to realise that he had struck a vehicle until being told by police.

Defending solicitor Belinda Ariss noted that Mr Juniper has stayed away from alcohol since the incident and is aware that he let "himself, his family and his children down."

Mr Juniper received a 22-month driving ban and a fine totalling €343 (£303).