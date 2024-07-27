Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork

A driver has been arrested after a passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in Cork in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 1.30am on Saturday at Ballynamona, Kinsale.

One of the passengers in the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Advertisement

He is being detained at a Garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, gardaí said.

The road at Ballynamona has been closed and diversions are in place pending a technical examination by forensic investigators on Saturday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.