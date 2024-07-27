Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork

Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A driver has been arrested after a passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in Cork in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 1.30am on Saturday at Ballynamona, Kinsale.

One of the passengers in the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Advertisement

He is being detained at a Garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, gardaí said.

The road at Ballynamona has been closed and diversions are in place pending a technical examination by forensic investigators on Saturday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Funeral details announced for young Irish girl who died in tragic accident in Mallorca

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 2

Paris welcomed Olympic Games with groundbreaking opening ceremony on the Seine

 By Beat News
News 3

Horses on land holding up work on €55m Tipperary housing project, court told

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement