Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork

A driver has been arrested after a passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in Cork in the early hours of Saturday.
The crash happened shortly after 1.30am on Saturday at Ballynamona, Kinsale.
One of the passengers in the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.
He is being detained at a Garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, gardaí said.
The road at Ballynamona has been closed and diversions are in place pending a technical examination by forensic investigators on Saturday.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
