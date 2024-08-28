Driver caught speeding was rushing home with a takeaway

A driver caught speeding in Kildare was rushing home with a takeaway.

Naas Gardaí conducted speed checks at the Sallins Bypass when they detected this car travelling at 110kph in an 80kph zone.

They were stopped and it was found that they were rushing home with a takeaway.

The driver has been issued a €160 fine and three penalty points.

