Driver dies in collision between car and truck

Gardaí have attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a car in Co Limerick.

The crash took place at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday on the N21 at Rathkeale. The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported following the incident.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.