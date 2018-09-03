A woman has died following a crash on the M1 northbound between Junctions 10 and 11.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating the fatal collision which occurred at approximately 1.20am.

A woman, who was the sole occupant of a car was fatally injured when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to the hospital as a precaution.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

