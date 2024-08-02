Driver speeding 196km in 100km zone during Bank Hol road safety operation

A driver has been detected speeding 196 kilometeres per hour in a 100 kilometer zone during the August Bank Holiday road safety operation.

Gardaí are out detecting poor driving behaviours such as driving above the speed limit.

They have been out in force since 7am yesterday morning, Thursday 1st of August and will continue until Tuesday.

So far, almost 85,000 vehicles have been checked for speeding.

211 drivers have been detected and some have been especially dangerous:

- 87km/h in a 50km/h zone in Murntown, Co. Wexford

- 106km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Monaghan Road, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan

- 141km/h in an 80km/h zone on the N81 at Tullow, Co. Carlow

- 196km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N55 at Kilcogy, Co. Cavan.

Commenting on these detections, Chief Superintendent in the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Jane Humphries said, "Our August Bank Holiday roads policing operation has been underway since first thing yesterday morning and while we are generally seeing good levels of compliance with speed limits on roads around Ireland, I am gravely concerned by the risks taken by some drivers.

"Anyone that is prepared to drive at dangerously excessive speeds like those we’ve already detected, has the potential to destroy lives – if not their own, others too.

"We are out conducting checkpoints and using our technology to detect those speeding nationwide. Speeding is one of the foremost dangerous driving behaviours, along with using your phone while driving and being distracted.

"Please slow down and drive safely today and over the rest of the long weekend ahead as so many of us take to the roads.”

The roads policing operation for the bank holiday weekend began yesterday and will run until 7am on Tuesday.

So far, 113 people have died on Irish roads this year which is 13 more than this time last year.

