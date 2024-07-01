Driver theory test changing from today

The driver theory test is changing from today.

A new, 2024 version, of the syllabus is going live at examination centres across the country this morning July 1st 2024.

Around 200,000 people sit the test each year.

CEO of the Royal Irish Automobile Club, Conor Faughnan, says you should make sure you've the updated test book:

"Some of the questions are very intuitive, they can be very obvious. But some are little be obscure for example; breaking distances, road speeds, etc."

The changes made are to enhance the learning experience with new and improved images, updated and more relevant questions surrounding road safety and legislation.

The Road Safety Authority are urging people to make sure they are learning from the new and official materials.

Official Theory Test Revision Material - Updated for 2024

Candidates testing BEFORE 1st July 2024 should use the June 2019 Edition of the Driver Theory Test Questions

Candidates testing AFTER 1st July 2024 should use the May 2024 Edition of the Driver Theory Test Questions

Full details can be found at TheoryTest.com.

