Drivers urged to be cautious as rain returns

15 July 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning drivers to take care on the roads as the rain returns.

After the long dry spell, rain causes oils, rubber and other contaminants to rise to the surface of the road, making them very slippy.

They are urging drivers to leave extra braking space and take bends slower.

The wet stuff is back, well a little bit of it. Take care on the roads today. After long dry spells rain causes oils, rubber and other contaminates to rise to the surface of the road making them very slippy. Leave extra braking space, and take bends a little slower. pic.twitter.com/XY5DGvTP9Y — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 15, 2018

Met Eireann forecasts there will be no significant rainfall during the early days of the week.

There may be some more significant rainfall in places on Thursday and early Friday, with the weekend looking drier.

Digital Desk

