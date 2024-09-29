Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Drivers warned to take extreme care on roads as weather warnings in effect

Drivers warned to take extreme care on roads as weather warnings in effect
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Drivers are being warned to exercise caution on the roads today and tomorrow, following a series of weather warnings.

Cork and Waterford are currently in the grips of an Orange rain warning which came into effect from 8 this morning until 6 this evening, while Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford are under the warning from 1 pm until midnight.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain and wind warning is affecting Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, and Wicklow from noon today until 2 am Monday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

"For our young players we won't get a better chance in life to get to a final" - Wexford FC Manager James Keddy ahead of FAI Cup semi-final

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Two teenagers fatally injured and one in serious condition following car crash in Mayo

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Status Orange Rain Warning issued across South East

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement