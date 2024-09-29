Drivers warned to take extreme care on roads as weather warnings in effect

Drivers are being warned to exercise caution on the roads today and tomorrow, following a series of weather warnings.

Cork and Waterford are currently in the grips of an Orange rain warning which came into effect from 8 this morning until 6 this evening, while Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford are under the warning from 1 pm until midnight.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain and wind warning is affecting Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, and Wicklow from noon today until 2 am Monday.

