Driving instructors call for 'massive overhaul' of tests to prevent road deaths

Driving instructors are calling for a "massive overhaul" to learner driver training to prevent road deaths.

Director of the Professional Driving Instructors Association (PDIA), Dominic Brophy, said: "With 110 lives taken already this year on Irish roads, huge changes need to be implemented to improve driver safety - and that starts with how learners are trained.

"As instructors, we see on a daily basis the standard of driving in Ireland, and it just is not good enough.

"The Road Safety Authority currently require learners to complete 12 hours of Essential Driver Training (EDT) lessons, and although sponsor hours are recommended, they are not mandatory."

Advertisement

Mr Brophy said they are recommending the minimum amount of required EDT lessons move to 30 hours, as well as designated sponsor training being a requirement as part of a learner driver's process.

"Although many people trust their driving instructor and take more lessons, a lot of learner drivers just stop after 12 EDT and then apply for their test.

"What happens then? They fail the test, apply again, wait months for the test and possibly in the meantime will have to renew their learner permit.

"This cycle adds to the driving test backlog, an increased amount of time and administrative work within the NDLS, and most worryingly, keeps low-skill, low-safety drivers on the road," Mr Brophy said.

Advertisement

He said the PDIA had made multiple requests to meet with the Minister for Transport so they can present their proposals, but they have been constantly ignored.

Mr Brophy said the Department of Transport continues to look to the RSA for answers, but he said "the RSA aren't the ones on the road every single day seeing what we do."

"Big changes are needed in Ireland, and we at the PDIA are ready and willing to play a big part in making that happen. All we need is for the Dept. of Transport and the RSA to listen to us. Surely that's not too big of an ask, when lives are being lost every week?" Mr Brophy said.

Kenneth Fox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.