Drugs case in County Wexford adjourned until July for hearing

An alleged drugs possession case in County Wexford has been classified as "borderline".

That was the view of the judge presiding over a sitting of Gorey District Court about whether it should be heard before a district or at a higher court level.

As reported by the independent, Judge John Cheatle commented and accepted jurisdiction in the case of Karlo Jelcic.

The defendant was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and cannabis in Wexford on May 19, 2022. Sergeant Stephen Ennis stated that €2,244 worth of cannabis, and €180 worth of cocaine, were discovered during a search on the date in question.

Cash was also discovered during the search, with a total of €1,250 recovered by Garda Adam Lally on the day.

Judge Cheatle advised that: "It’s borderline, but I will accept jurisdiction."

The case was adjourned to July 6 for a plea or hearing date to be fixed. He also made a disclosure order in the matter.

Approximately 142kgs of herbal cannabis were seized over the weekend.

In an unrelated case, revenue officers seized approximately 142kgs of herbal cannabis over the weekend.

The discovery was made during routine operations on Sunday, the 21st of May.

The illicit drugs have an estimated value of €2.84 million at Dublin Port.

They were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle which had arrived from France.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

