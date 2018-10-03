Drugs worth €249,000 have been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre by Revenue officers.

In one instance, 12kg of Mitragynine powder with an estimated value of €240,000 was found in separate parcels originating in Indonesia and destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin.

Separately, 350gms herbal cannabis worth €7,000 was found concealed in a biscuit tin from the USA and bound for an address in Dublin.

And a quantity of Khat worth €2,000, labelled as ‘clothing’, came from Kenya addressed to a premises in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Since the start of the year, there have been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

